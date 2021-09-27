Anambra Election: AA urges INEC to uphold sanctity of election

Action Alliance (AA) party has urged the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC) to uphold the sanctity of elections and the supremacy of the will of the people in the Nov. 6 Anambra Governorship Election.

Mr James Vernimbe, the party’s National Secretary, said this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.Vernimbe tasked the commission on free, fair and credible polls.“We are calling on the people of Anambra to participate fully in the electoral process by registering in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise and preparing towards peaceful polls.“We want INEC not to disregard public opinion but to ensure an honest and a transparent electoral process.“

We urged the commission to respect and uphold the tenets of its democratic institution and to defend the supremacy of the will of the people.“We believe it is the duty of the commission to respect, defend, support and accept whatever changes that comes with the electoral process based on the peoples choice,” he said.Vernimbe also urged INEC to protect and safeguard the interest of the minorities and the marginalized.He urged the commission to make adequate plans and provide electoral materials that would accommodate all, especially Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).“We want INEC to carefully select the polling centers and units for the benefits of those with physical challenges who may be disenfranchised where polling centers are inaccessible.“

Also, other materials such as Brailles materials for the Blind, Sign language interpreters for the deaf, ramps for those on wheelchair, amongst others, should also be provided for,” he said.Vernimbe encouraged the various disabilities clusters not to relent in engaging INEC ahead of the election, especially through the media in order for their electoral needs to be met.

He also encouraged the aged and elderly to participate in the electoral process and encourage the youths, their wards and children to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for future elections. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...