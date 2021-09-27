Anambra Election: AA urges INEC to uphold sanctity of election

September 27, 2021 Favour Lashem



Action Alliance (AA) party has urged the Independence National Commission (INEC) to uphold the sanctity of elections and the supremacy of the will of the people in the Nov. 6 Anambra Governorship Election.

Mr James Vernimbe, the party’s National Secretary, said this in an Interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.Vernimbe tasked the commission on free, fair and credible polls.“ calling on the people of Anambra to participate fully in the process by registering in the ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise and preparing towards polls.“We want INEC not to disregard public opinion but to ensure an honest and a transparent process.“

We urged the commission to respect and uphold the tenets of its democratic institution and to defend the supremacy of the will of the people.“We believe it is the duty of the commission to respect, defend, support and accept whatever that comes with the process based on the peoples choice,” he said.Vernimbe also urged INEC to protect and safeguard the interest of the minorities and the marginalized.He urged the commission to make adequate plans and provide materials that would accommodate all, especially Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).“We want INEC to carefully select the polling centers and units benefits of those with physical challenges who be disenfranchised where polling centers are inaccessible.“

Also, other materials such as Brailles materials Blind, Sign language interpreters deaf, ramps for those on wheelchair, amongst others, should also be provided for,” he said.Vernimbe encouraged the various disabilities clusters not to relent in engaging INEC ahead of the election, especially through the media in for their needs to be met.

He also encouraged the aged and elderly to participate in the process and encourage the youths, their wards and children to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) for elections. (NAN) 

