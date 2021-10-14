Anambra Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke defects to APC

By Idris Ibrahim

Ahead of Anambra state gubernatorial election, the deputy governor of the state, Dr. Nkem Okeke has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The incumbent deputy governor’s defection from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to APC was confirmed Wednesday.

Femi Adesina, Presidential spokesman said Dr. Okeke was received by President Muhammadu Buhari alongside APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni in Abuja.

“President Buhari receives APC Caretaker Committee Chairman as Anambra Deputy Governor joins APC in State House on 13th Oct 2021,” Mr Adesina said in a Facebook post.

Dr. Okeke served as Anambra State Commissioner for Economic Planning and Commissioner for Works and Transport during the administration of Governor Peter Obi.

18 candidates are vying for governorship position in the state’s next gubernatorial election on November 6. The strong contenders are; Chukwuma Soludo of APGA, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Andy Uba of APC.

