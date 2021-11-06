Anambra deputy governor displays ballot paper to electorate before casting vote

November 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Politics, Project 0



Dr Nkem Okeke,  Anambra Deputy Governor, displayed ballot paper to other voters on Saturday casting vote.

He said that he did this to dispel the rumour making the round that he had re-defected to former party, the All Peoples Grand Alliance (APGA).

“I had to reveal my ballot paper have been rumors that I had defected back to APGA, but that is not true. You just saw that I voted for my party, APC,” he said.

Dr  expressed satisfaction at the new technology, the Biometric Voters Accreditation System (BVAS), introduced by INEC at the on-going governorship election the state.

Okeke expressed the satisfaction after voting at the Umueze Awozu, Enugwu-Ukwu Ward 3, polling unit 005.

The turnout of voters delayed the deputy governor for some time he could cast vote.

He commended the use of BVAS, saying it presented a seamless voting process.

“This is the easiest that I have had voting experience ever; the process is unified and as you can see, I have just voted. previous elections, I have always had problem with fingerprint; but this is different, ’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC has extended voting deadline to 4 p.m.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner Anambra, Mr Ukwuchukwu Orji, told newsmen Awka that if the issue of delay of malfunctioning voting machines was not addressed, the deadline would be extended for another day.

Orji said INEC decided to extend voting deadline of some glitches the machines.

He said that the extension would enable voters to participate the process and assured that INEC would ensure that all registered voters got the opportunity to exercise franchise.

Earlier on Saturday, a chieftain of the APC, Chief John Bosco Onunkwo, called on INEC to extend the voting deadline by three hours.

He said this was necessary to accommodate the number of people who were yet to vote. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,