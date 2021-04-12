Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice

April 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Anambra Government on Monday said plans were underway to commence the deployment of technology to monitor examinations in schools across the .

Prof. Kate Omenugha, Commissioner for Basic Education, disclosed this in an interview with the Agency (NAN), in Awka.

Omenugha said that the initiative would help stamp out malpractice in the .

She said that Gov. Willie Obiano had approved the installation of Internet Protocol (IP) cameras in halls of all schools in the state.

Omenugha said: “The installation of these IP cameras, is of the revolutionary plans to improve education in the state.

“This technology will help us watch and monitor students they take exams such as the West Senior School Certificate (WASSCE) or the Junior WAEC

“It will prevent students from cheating during exams as well as help instil in our students the that they need to face examinations without any external aid.”

Omenugha said that schools in the state had directed to also install IP cameras in their examination halls.

She said that any school that aid and abate examination malpractice might resort to taking their students outside the state for examinations.

“The state government’s position is to close down any of such schools operating in the state,” she said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,