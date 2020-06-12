Anambra Death: We are awaiting Police investigation — Agulu PG

Share the news













Chief Andy Orakwelu, President-General, Agulu Progressive Union, Anaocha, Anambra, said on Friday the community was awaiting the outcome of Police investigations into the death of 80-year-old Mrs Mgbeke Ezeagha.

Ezeagha died on June 9, allegedly when some operative of the Anti-Cult Unit of Anambra Police Command went to effect arrest of some suspected cult members in Ifiteani, Agulu, Anaocha Council Area of the state.

It was alleged that policemen who came for the arrest pushed her in the course of their operation following which she fell and died.

The incident threw the community in a riotous mood and they protested against the Anti-Cult unit to register their anger and also demand justice.

However, a Police source told newsmen that the policemen were not responsible for the death of Ma Ezeagha.

The source said the people would not have allowed the operatives to leave the scene without any form of resistance knowing full well that an old woman was unconscious or dead as a result of police brutality.

The source, who expressed regret over the sudden death of the woman, wondered what level of resistance an octogenarian could put up to make any sane police officer to push her.

According to him, it is unfortunate that mama died on the day the arrests were made, it is a great loss to the family and the community, and it is highly regrettable.

“She was neither unconscious nor dead at the time the Police team left, so it may not be correct to say that she died because of Police attack on her.

“The only way to determine the real cause of death is through autopsy. When autopsy is done there will be more information on what led to her death,” the source said.

Orakwelu told newsmen that peace had returned in Agulu after the protests that greeted the death of the octogenarian.

He said there was no issue between the Police and the community.

According him, Agulu is calm; there is peace and no form of protest anywhere again.

“We are waiting for the conclusion of Police investigation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr John Abang, the Commissioner, Anambra Police Command has ordered full scale investigation into the sudden death of Ezeagha.

Abang who expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident assured the public that justice would be done in the matter.

He further gave the assurance that the findings of the inquest would be made public when concluded. (NAN)

