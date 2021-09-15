Anambra creates centers to counter false narratives on COVID-19 vaccines

Anambra Primary Healthcare Development Agency has inaugurated Crisis Communication Centres on COVID-19 vaccination across the state. Dr Chioma Ezenyimulu, its Executive Secretary, said in Awka on Wednesday.

Ezenyimulu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the centres would provide speedy medical attention to members of the public in a manner that would control the spread of the virus.

She said the agency involved schools management, traditional rulers, and religious leaders, the Rotary Club, the National Orientation Agency, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and the Ministry of Information before establishing the centres.

“We got this crop of stakeholders involved to help enlighten the public on the need to use the centres to control the spread of COVID-19.

“We will take the initiative seriously to spread factual information on efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines to all strata of the society,’’ she said.

She said while the elderly were mainly at risk, the COVID-19 vaccine was also useful for those that were 18 years old and above.

Ezenyimulu said that a lot of resources had been expended in the fight against the pandemic at the national, state and local government areas and at community levels and urged the public to appreciate government’s efforts to save lives. (NAN)

