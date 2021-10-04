Anambra CP visits arson scenes to restore public confidence

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, Mr Tony Olofu, on Monday visited its Area Command, offices of Department of State Services and Federal Road Safety Corps, all in Nnewi which were attacked by arsonists on Sunday.

Olofu also visited the country home of Chief Joe Igbokwe, Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and that Mr Chu Okongwu, both of which were attacked.

The CP, who led a team of senior police officers and tactical squads on the visit, said it was part of confidence building patrol in the state.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, Force Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, said the CP, among other things, used the occasion to boost the morale of personnel and encouraged them to brace up for the security challenges facing the state.

“The CP, while condemning the recurring public disturbances and attacks on government facilities and private residences in the state, enjoined the police personnel to be firm.

“He also called on them to be resolute in resisting and taking the battle to the door step of the perpetrators of these dastardly acts to bring them to book.

“The CP also reassures Anambra people of the command’s avowed commitment to do everything within its powers to maintain public security and safety in the state.

“He enjoined them to remain vigilant, law-abiding and assist the police and the security community with timely and credible crime prevention information,” he stated. (NAN)

