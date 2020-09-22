Anambra coordinator of African Cleanup Initiative advocates environmentally responsible citizens

Miss Funmilayo Adeniyi, the Anambra Coordinator of African Clean-Up Initiative, an environmental non-governmental organisation, has called for conscious efforts in the country to raise environmentally responsible citizens.

Adeniyi, who is also a lecturer at the Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Tuesday.

She said that the main mission of the group was to raise environmentally responsible citizens that would be active in keeping a healthy and safe environment through right environmental attitude.

She said: “We started the picking of plastic waste off the streets of Anambra on September 21 on the mock basis and will be rounded off on the Sept. 26.

“Our action and success will help in assess the quantity gathered during the mock in order to create room to plan for more during the main project in November when it will be done across the country.

Adeniyi said that the broup had partnered with Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA) and many other organisations to embark on a project, tagged five-million plastic challenge.

She said that the project was initiated by a non-profit organisation, Humanity Nigeria in collaboration with Recyclers Alliance of Nigeria, to rid Nigeria of plastic litter challenges.

Adeniyi said that the body would attempt to set new world record by picking five million plastic bottles off the streets, gutters and drains in five days across Nigeria.

She said that Anambra had registered to be part of the project and Team Anambra would be led by Mr Amaechi Akorah, the Managing Director of ASWAMA.

Adeniyi appealed to the public to be environment-conscious and always ensure that all forms of plastics were removed from the gutters, drains, streets and other places of waste. (NAN)