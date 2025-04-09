 Anambra community hails Soludo over road construction

Leaders of Umueri community in Anambra-East Local Government Area of Anambra have expressed appreciation to Gov. Charles Soludo for the approval to construct

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Leaders of Umueri community in Anambra-East Local Government Area of Anambra have expressed appreciation to Gov. Charles Soludo for the approval to construct Ugwu-Oyi road.

Dr John M

etchie, President-General of Umueri General Assembly and Deputy Commander-General of Nigeria Forest Security Service (NFSS), gave the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He noted that the road in question was strategic to the Omambala region, adding that it was gratifying that the governor observed the importance of the road.

”Ugwu-Oyi road is so important and strategic such that if constructed, it will serve the navigation needs of Ayamelum, Anambra-East and Anambra-West

”Gov. Soludo has assured us in Anambra-East Local Government Area of the state that the road will be constructed in no distant time.

”We are happy that he has taken cognisance of the road in question and how it is strategic to the Omambala region.

”It is a strategic and economically viable road and so we are grateful for this intervention.

”The ancient kingdom of Umueri and all her people all over the world expressed deep conte

ntment and profound gratitude to the governor for the honour and also appreciate him for completing and commissioning the Chinua Achebe International Passenger and Cargo Airport Road.

Metchie also commended the traditional ruler of Umueri ancient kingdom, Igwe Bennett Emeka, who drew the attention of the governor to the condition of the Ugwu-Oyi road.

According to him, the traditional ruler noted that t. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)