Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy in Anambra State, has urged the youth to key into creative skills for economic self-reliance.

Obiekezie gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

She said that no fewer than 200 youths had been trained by the state government on various trades, while 53 of them were provided with starter packs to commence their own businesses.

According to her, the youth were trained under the 4th batch of the state government’s “One Youth, One Skill” empowerment programme, through her ministry.

She explained that three centres across the state were chosen for intensive training on cosmetology, confectioneries, barbing, solar-powered CCTV installations, leatherworks, shoemaking and manicure-pedicure, among others.

Obikezie said that the training lasted for a month, in line with government’s commitment to promoting skill acquisition, adding that youths had been trained in seven selected trades.

“We issued participants with Trade Test Certificates to enable them work as professionals,” she said.

The commissioner noted that those who did not benefit from the starter packs would be supported through coaching and mentorship programmes, aimed at building capacity and sources of credit facilities.

She urged the beneficiaries to prove their worth and teach people around them the skills, for growth and development of the state. (NAN)

