Anambra commissioner urges youths to key into creative skills for self-reliance

April 29, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Prof. Theresa Obiekezie, Commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy in Anambra State, has urged the youth to key into creative skills for self-reliance.

Obiekezie gave the advice in an interview with the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka Thursday.

She said that fewer than 200 youths had been by the state government various trades, 53 of them were provided with starter packs to commence their own businesses.

According to her, the youth were under the 4th batch of the state government’s “ Youth, Skill” empowerment programme, through her ministry.

She explained that three centres across the state were chosen for intensive training cosmetology, confectioneries, barbing, solar-powered CCTV installations, leatherworks, shoemaking and manicure-pedicure, among others.

Obikezie said that the training lasted for a month, in line with government’s commitment to promoting skill acquisition, adding that youths had been in seven selected trades.

“We issued participants with Trade Test Certificates to enable them work as professionals,” she said.

The commissioner noted that those did not benefit from the starter packs would be supported through coaching and mentorship programmes, aimed at building capacity and sources of credit facilities.

She urged the beneficiaries to prove their worth and teach people around them the skills, for growth and development of the state. (NAN)

