Anambra commissioner seeks more funds for health sector

Dr Vincent Okpala, the Commissioner for Health in Anambra, has called on governments at various levels to allocate more funds to the health sector to tackle emerging critical health challenges in the country.

Okpala made the call in an interview with The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday.

He said that the health ministry was one of the critical ministries that required uninterrupted attention to handle emerging critical issues.

Okpala said that Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra had shown interest in providing quality medical care to the citizens.

He added that the European Union (EU) and World Health Organisation (WHO) had continued to partner Anambra government in the healthcare sector.

He said “Obiano’s administration has provided an enabling environment for EU, WHO and other partners in the state to boost quality healthcare in the state.

“We appeal to more partners and philanthropists to invest more in the health sector to ensure that citizens of the state access quality healthcare service delivery,” he said. (NAN)

