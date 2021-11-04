Anambra Commissioner raises alarm over alleged plan to arrest key govt. officials on fabricated charges

Mr C. Don Adinuba, Anambra Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, has cried out over alleged plan by the opposition to arrest key officials of the Anambra Government on fabricated charges.

Adinuba said that the intention behind the planned arrest of the state government officers was to “hijack” the gubernatorial election, slated to hold on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

Mr Adinuba made the allegation in a press statement, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

“The Anambra State Government has received credible intelligence reports about moves by members of a certain political party to use the instrumentality of the state to arrest key officials of the State Government anytime on trumped-up charges.

“The aim is to hijack the gubernatorial election. One of the meetings where the use of coercive apparatus of the state to carry out this plot has just been held in Awka, the Anambra State capital,” he alleged.

Adinuba said that none of the heads of national security agencies is aware of this plot but alleged that desperate politicians want to use certain compromised operatives to perpetrate the act.

He said that the press statement was to bring the evil plans to the knowledge of all Anambra people and draw the attention of all relevant authorities for prompt action.

Adinuba urged all the Anambra people not to express any form of fear but enjoined them to go about their normal businesses while the State Government takes every necessary action to ensure a free, fair and transparent election on Saturday Nov. 6.

He said that election in the State in the last few years have been very free, fair and credible and that Nov. 6 will not be different.

“We will continue to do everything possible to maintain the new tradition of free and fair polls”.

In a swift response, the Anambra Police Command Public Relations Officers, ASP Tochukwu Ikenga, declined knowledge of such information.

He said that the police command in Anambra is yet to receive official report on such information and advised media practitioners to verify any information available to them before going to print to avoid misinforming the public. (NAN)

