Anambra bans use of miniskirts as school uniform

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Anambra has banned the wearing of miniskirts as school uniform in all schools in the state.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, stated in Awka on Sunday that the announcement of the ban became necessary as schools resume on Monday.

She said the ban had been communicated to Education Secretaries of public and private schools in the state.

The commissioner condemned the growing trend of wearing miniskirts as school uniform and said it was morally wrong and unacceptable in children of school age.

“A student should look smart, well groomed, project positive vibes and not be indecently dressed for school.

“The acceptable length for uniforms in the state remains knee length and not above the knee, which is fast becoming the fashion trend in schools,’’ she noted.

The commissioner said Education Secretaries had been charged to ensure that schools complied with the directive to salvage the future of students in the state.

Chuma-Udeh also urged the secretaries to instil the right morals and discipline in students so that they would be well-behaved and grow to become responsible adults. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

