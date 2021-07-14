Anambra Attack: Football league Scribe dies, Club Chairman missing

The Management of Independent League (AIFL) has confirmed the death of its Secretary, Godsent Eriobu, during an armed men attack at Eke-Agu Market, Abatete, Idemili North Government Area of the state.

Rev. Obinna Dike, Chairman of AIFL who confirmed the death of the league secretary also said Philip Udala, Chairman of Udala FC, Uke had not been seen nor reached on phone since the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Udala FC has been an active in the AIFL amateur league since it was founded in 2016 it gained promotion Nationwide League.

Eriobu, who also doubles as Manager of Udala FC, was in the convoy of the Chairman when they ran into the who had allegedly attacked a Police Station in the area a little earlier.

Dike said the AIFL family was in mourning mood as Eriobu was a resource member of the management team.

Sources said in the convoy were  also killed with many vehicles burnt.

Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in confirmed the incident but could not give details of casualties.

 According Ikenga, the information is still sketchy, I will back you when the investigation is through. (NAN)

