Anambra Attack: Football league Scribe dies, Club Chairman missing

The Management of Anambra Independent League (AIFL) has confirmed the death of its Secretary, Godsent Eriobu, during an armed men attack at Eke-Agu Market, Abatete, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Rev. Obinna Dike, Chairman of AIFL who confirmed the death of the league secretary also said Philip Udala, Chairman of Udala FC, Uke had not been seen nor reached on phone since the incident occurred on Tuesday.

Udala FC has been an active participant in the AIFL amateur league since it was founded in 2016 before it gained promotion to Nationwide League.

Eriobu, who also doubles as Manager of Udala FC, was in the convoy of the Chairman when they ran into the gunmen who had allegedly attacked a Police Station in the area a little earlier.

Dike said the AIFL family was in mourning mood as Eriobu was a resource member of the management team.

Sources said policemen in the convoy were also killed with many vehicles burnt.

Toochukwu Ikenga, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra confirmed the incident but could not give details of casualties.

According to Ikenga, the information is still sketchy, I will get back to you when the investigation is through. (NAN)

