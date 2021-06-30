Anambra Assembly passes Hydroform, Concrete Agency Establishment Bill

The State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the establishment of the State Hydroform and Concrete to reduce the cost of construction and housing in the state.
The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly passed the bill after Third Reading on the floor of the House on .
The lawmakers took turns to perfect some corrections in the 27-clause bill it was finally passed.


The Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, conducted a voice vote on each of the sections of the bill passage by the House.
Okafor said: “Having considered the Third Reading for the bill – State Hydroform and Concrete Establishment Law 2021, and to provide for related matters – the bill is hereby passed.’’
The speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Mr Pius Udo to forward a clean copy of the bill to Gov. Willie for his assent.
According to the bill, the Agency will solely empowered to produce blocks for the construction of government buildings.
It says that the agency would saddled the responsibility of determining prices for the products and ensure it is affordable and cheaper for the state government.

It also said that the agency shall develop strategy for diversifying into block making businesses in the near future.


“The agency would develop the strategy for commercialising the products as may directed by the governor
“It shall ensure that government and its institutions pay for any service rendered by the agency,” it said. (NAN)

