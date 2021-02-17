Anambra Assembly expresses worry over insecurity in state

Udeze cited the recent loss of lives of four persons and destruction of properties at Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru Local Government Area, over the discovery of crude oil, as instances of trying moments for the state.

He described the unfortunate incidents, which happened on Feb. 11, as a wake-up call for the state government and security agencies in the state.

Contributing, Mr Lawrence Ezeudu, representing Dunukofia, said that the crisis at Ogwu-Ikpele spoke volumes about the porous security situation in the state.

“That community has the magic key to making Anambra an oil producing state; therefore, that community needs to be secured,” Ezeudu said.

In the same vein, Dr Pete Ibida, representing Njikoka ll, said that the unhealthy situation called for urgent declaration of a state of emergency in the area.

“Anywhere crude oil is discovered, there is always catastrophe. This pathetic situation calls for pragmatic action from the state government,’’ Ibida said.

Citing a recent incident of insecurity, Dr Pascal Agbodike, representing Ihiala l, said three persons also lost their lives at Azia community in his constituency.

In a resolution, the Speaker, Mr Uche Okafor, called on Gov. Willie Obiano to,

as a matter of urgency, direct security agencies to intervene in the crisis at Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru and Azia in Ihiala, to restore peace and order.

“What seems like a blessing in form of crude oil should not be a curse. Most

states are praying to become oil producing state, as oil drives revenue.

“Now that Anambra is working toward that, we should not be killing ourselves over it.

“We urge the governor to also set up a Commission of Inquiry into the state of insecurity in Ogwu-Ikpele community,’’ Okafor said. (NAN