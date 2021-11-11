Anambra Assembly congratulates Soludo

Anambra State House of Assembly has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) on his victory at the Nov. 6 Anambra Governorship Election.In a congratulatory message on Thursday in Awka, the Speaker of the House, Mr Uche Okafor, said that Soludo’s victory was expected and deserved.Okafor said that the outcome of the governorship election was a reflection of good governance in the state.“

On behalf of the state assembly, I congratulate Prof. Chukwuma Soludo on his victory at the poll which was a result of hard work and steadfastness of the leadership of APGA in the state.“His victory is also as a result of the achievements and successes recorded so far by the Willie Obiano-led administration.“We urge other political parties that contested in the election to see the outcome as the will of God and join hands in moving the state to greater heights,” he said.

While assuring the governor-elect of legislative support, the speaker urged him to use his wealth of experience to govern the state.Okafor also congratulated APGA’s National Chairman, Dr Victor Oye, the party’s Board of Trustees, other APGA members and the entire Anambra people for the successful conduct of the election.

He commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for ensuring peaceful, free, fair and credible election.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC on Wednesday declared Soludo, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the winner of the gubernatorial poll. (NAN)

