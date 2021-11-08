Anambra: APC dispels report for cancellation of election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra has dispelled the reports that it called for the cancellation of the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.



Chief Basil Ejidike, the state chairman of the party made the clarification at a news conference held at party’s state secretariat on Monday in Awka.



“I was surprised that several reports were circulated in the social media saying that APC called for cancellation of the election, that the chairman of APC fainted and also lost his polling unit.



“All the reports were fake, and at no time did I make such statement in the media,” he said.



The APC chairman explained that the party could not have made such statement while the process was still ongoing.



“There is no how we could have called for the cancellation of the results in an ongoing election.



“But all we are advising the electoral umpire at this stage is for them to right the wrong because there are a lot of flaws recorded during Saturday governorship election,” he said.



Ejidike who named polling units in Idemili North, entire Orumba North, Anambra East, Ayamelum, Anambra West and Awka North among others that the exercise had issues.



He regretted that in spite of issues raised by the party, the INEC returning officer went ahead and announced the results in Orumba North Local Government Area.



Ejidike said that what the party was doing was to let the commission address the problem as in Ihiala where a supplementary exercise was arranged. (NAN)

