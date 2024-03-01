Anambra among states with high prevalence of drug abuse cases – NDLEA

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), says Anambra State is among states with high prevalence of drug abuse cases in the country.

Mr Daniel Onyishi, Anambra State Commander of the NDLEA, gave this indication when he led officers on a visit to the Wife of the Anambra State Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, on Friday in Awka.

Onyishi lamented that the growing drug abuse cases in the country called for concern.

“In 2018 alone, the agency intercepted 3.38 tons of drugs in Anambra state.

“According to statistics, Nigeria alone has 14.4 per cent drug abuse prevalence rate, as against the global 5.5 per cent world prevalence rate.

“One of the reasons for this visit is to formally welcome Mrs Soludo as the chairperson of Anambra State Drug Control Committee.

“This committee will be an action-driven crusade that will see to the complete elimination of drug use in Anambra state,” he said.

Responding, Mrs Soludo, said she was prepared to work with the agency and lead the on-going fight against drug abuse in the state.

“These are scary statistics and we need a more sincere and committed approach to the war against drugs, beginning from identifying the producers of these deadly substances.

“Although, my Initiative, Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo, has been leading the drug elimination campaign in Anambra.

“But there is a great need for a united response in the face of what drug abuse is doing to the society, especially among our youths.

“I promise to work closely with the agency, advocate for a stronger community involvement in the fight and the need to follow up every case until justice is served,” the governor’s wife said. (NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu