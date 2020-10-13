Anambra airport road construction: Agriculturalist begs Obiano to stay farm demolition

An agriculturalist, Mr Ikenna Offor, has appealed to Gov. Willie Obiano to stay demolition of his farm located close to the ongoing Anambra airport project, Umueri, in Anambra East Local Government Area.

Offor, the Managing Director of Offor Farm, a multimillion Naira livestock farm in the area made the appeal at a press briefing on Tuesday.

The appeal followed an attempt by contractors to demolish the 15 – hectare land with farm house, for a road project leading to the airport, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that it took the timely intervention of Umueri youths who mobilised against the contractors from carrying on with the demolition exercise.

The agricultural investor argued that he, as well as others around, are yet to be notified officially of government’s intention to demolish their farms for the road project.

“The owners of the farms should be informed. At this moment, nobody has sent any letter or informed us that our farms will be part of the road network leading to the airport.

“Here is a farm that employs workers, who in turn feed their families.

“I am one of the diasporas, who returned to the country in 2015 to honour the ‘aku lue uno (invest at home’ ) mantra of the state government only to be faced with the demolishment threat,” Offor said.

The businessman, who said there is nothing to indicate airport road project on his survey plan, noted that such demolition without adequate agreement will end up discouraging others from investing in the state.

Although, he specifically called on Obiano to redirect the road project given the economic importance of agriculture, Offor said a compensation and provision of another farmland could suffice.

“If the government insists on using the land, they should compensate and find another farmland for us, where we can continue to be useful in terms of employment and promoting agriculture,” Offor appealed.

Reacting however in a phone interview, the state Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor said the project site and road network for the airport were duly acquired by the state Ministry of Lands.

“I know that the acquisition for the land was done more than six years ago; some were acquired between 2006 and 2009.

“I also know that we are working with acquisition map by the Ministry of Lands, and where we are, is within the land shown to us by the Ministry of Lands.

“We have not gone beyond that. So, where the contractors were in the morning was within the acquisition boundary,” the commissioner added.

Similarly, the traditional ruler of Umueri, Igwe Ben Emeka said he could not ascertain if the farmland was part of the land given to the state government for the airport project by the community.

“Before I can make any further comment, I will need to visit the place and meet my people,” the monarch said. (NAN)