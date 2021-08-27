Anambra @ 30: CLO urges provision of additional amenities

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO),   has  called for provision of additional amenities and infrastructure  in Anambra, as the state celebrated its 30 years of existence.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, the call in an interview with  the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu, on  strides in the state,  30 years after its creation.

NAN recalls that  Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, former Nigerian military head of state, created  the present Anambra on  Aug. 27, 1991,  alongside other states.

The present Anambra,  was created from the old Anambra state,  which comprised the present Enugu State and Ebonyi .

Ezekwueme  extolled  founding fathers of  the present  Anambra,  for their patriotic and unique wisdom,  in  championing, agitating and advocating for  the  state.

According him, although the state has tremendous progress, it is not where it ought be.

“The state has recorded giant strides in road construction, with  motorable multi-connected roads; thus, easing the time and convenience of traveling from one point another but  needs do  more in this regard.

” There is need construct and expand more roads ,  especially in rural communities, that will further advance ease of doing business in the state.

“Primary and primary schools are scattered within each community,   usually built by the government, church, community self-help or   illustrious sons  and daughters. These schools should be upgraded where necessary,  meet 21st century education demands.

“Also, the state some progress in providing cottage primary healthcare centres in almost all communities as well as general hospitals in each of its 21 council areas. There is need ensure the healthcare facilities are up date meet health demands in the state.

“The state has done well in education and has produced  notable academia and exceptional scholars within the South-East and country in general.

“Despite these achievements,  sacrifices are needed from government private sector and individuals, improve and make it  better,” he said.

The CLO boss said the state needed improvement in road maintenance, provision of pipe borne water and general improvement in electricity,  help  cottage businesses of its grow.

He commended the first Executive Governor of the state, Dr Chukwuemeka  Ezeife, who  laid the development  foundation for the present Anambra.

He said: “We remember  Ezeife for introduction of `Think Home Philosophy’ that necessitates accelerated socioeconomic development of Anambra by individuals in the state.

“We thank former governors Chris Ngige and Peter Obi,  for handing over schools missionaries and their Sustainable Development Goals  progress,  that guaranteed rapid development of the state’s  economy and the current government’s relentless efforts to sustain it.”

Ezekwueme, however, pleaded with  to assist the government in ensuring  peace, progress and socioeconomic development as well as the success of the upcoming  Nov. 6 governorship election in the state.

“As Anambra is celebrating her 30th anniversary, few months to Anambra Nov. 6 governorship election, we appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure free, fair, credible and  acceptable election, as anniversary gift to people,” he added. (NAN)

