Anambra 2025: PDP schedules  guber primary for April 5

By Chimezie Anaso

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has scheduled its governorship primary ahead of the Nov. 8 general elections in Anambra for April 5.

Mr Chidi Chidebe, Chairman of party in the state disclosed this in a timetable made available to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

The timetable said congress to elect 3-man adhoc delegates from wards would hold on March 20 and March 21 while Local Government Area delegates election would hold on March 27.

The party stated that the last day for withdrawal and substitution of candidates would be on June 2.

Chidebe said the nomination form for 3-man ad hoc delegate is N50,000 while that of national delegate form is N150,000

He said the expression of interest form is pegged for N5 million while the governorship nomination form is N35 million.

The Chairman said that in line with the party’s Constitution, female aspirants and Persons Living with Disabilities were exempted from paying for nomination forms.

“Also Youths below 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest Forms but with a 50 per cent discount on nomination form,” he said.(NAN)