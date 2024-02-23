Anambra 2025: APGA group begins membership drive

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Apostles Forum, Anambra Chapter, has commenced the distribution of membership forms to state and local government officers.

Chief Anthony Nchekwube, the National Coordinator of APGA Apostles Forum (AAF), said the target of the group was to enlist new 300,000 members into the party in six months.

Nchekwube, who presided over the distribution on Thursday, said the strategy was to identify and raise 60 voters per polling unit for APGA across the 5,720 polling units in the state.

“We are embarking on the politics of human development where the real voters will have confidence through gainful engagements in APGA for a hopeful and impactful future for all her members,” he said.

Nchekwube said the vision of the forum was to make APGA, the party of first choice, and to inspire youths to participate in political activities in Nigeria.

He reiterated the group’s loyalty to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and Chief Sly Ezeokenwa, the National Leader and National Chairman of APGA, respectively.

Nchekwube added that the forum would ensure total support for all the candidates fielded by the party for any elective position.

“Our mission is to leverage emerging political structures through politics of development, reorientation and mass mobilisation in support of APGA to winning elections for her candidates throughout Nigeria.

“Every member of the forum is committed towards the vision and mission of the forum.

“In a couple of days, members shall start receiving their Permanent Plastic Membership Cards,” he said.(NAN)

By Chimezie Anaso