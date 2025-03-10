Anambra 2025: APC clears Ozigbo, Okonkwo, five other governorship aspirants

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Anambra 2025 Governorship Election Screening Committee, has cleared all seven aspirants that bought its Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to contest its ticket.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the aspirants cleared by the committee headed by Alhaji Ibrahim Shema, a former Katsina State Governor, included: Mr Paul Chukwuma, and Prof Obiora Okonkwo.Others he said were Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Umeoji, Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Edozie Madu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the aspirants are to contest for the party’s ticket at its governorship primary election slated for Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Morka said that the party also issued Certificates of Clearance to the aspirants at its national secretariat in Abuja.“One of the cleared aspirants, Valentine Ozigbo, has been granted a waiver by the party to contest its primary election.“All members of the party, including new and old members in Anambra are required to revalidate their membership as prescribed by it ahead of the scheduled primary election,” he said.

NAN further reports that Anambra governorship election has been slated for Nov. 8 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Each of the cleared seven aspirants purchased the APC nomination form for N40 million and its expression of interest form for N10 million.(NAN)