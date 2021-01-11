Anambra 2021: Zoning is not abandoning of merit  – PDP aspirant

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, says respecting existing agreement of zoning the governorship election to Anambra South is not abandoning merit.

Ozigbo, who is the President and Chief Executive Officer, Transnational Corporation of Nigeria Plc, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday at Ukpor-Nnewi, that the South zone had eminently qualified politicians who could be good governors.

According to him, there are capable people in the South zone who can govern Anambra well.