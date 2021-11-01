Anambra 2021: SDP guber candidate promises to end social ills, as 100 APGA members decamp to Accord

Dr Obinna Uzo, candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the Anambra governorship election on Nov. 6, said that his administration will end the prevailing insecurity in the state if elected governor.

Uzo said this during a town-hall meeting oraganised by the SDP state party chairman, Chief Cyril Chinwuba, in Awka on Sunday.

He urged the SDP stakeholders from the 326 wards of the 21 local government areas of the state that his administration will be guided by the party’s philosophy.

Uzo said that the SDP is the only political party in the state that have a genuine programme that is targeted at uplifting the indigents.

He said that he wants to do things differently in Anambra. With the party ideology, all sectors of the economy will be structured to benefit everybody in the state.

“I have a plan to restructure the core areas of focus in the state to ensure quality and affordable schools, markets, health centres, roads. security and Agriculture amongst others,” he said.

Uzo said that all forms of criminality would be checked through empowering the poor to be gainfully engaged either in trading, agriculture and through skill acquisition.

He stated that he first contested for the governorship of Anambra in 2003; that time I contested against Dr. Chris Ngige, Mr. Peter Obi, and, some others.

He said that the zeal to develop the state to a higher level keeps pushing him to rewrite the mistake of the past leaders.

“I have been in the act of philosophy over the years, building houses for the poor, the widows; awarding scholarships to indigents students, and empowering the youths, amongst others.

“I am in politics to improve the welfare of the poor; if we eventually emerge victorious on Nov. 6, which I am confident I will win because you people have been mobilising the grassroots, we shall rebuild Anambra.

Uzo said to have quick development like good road network would be built to promote economic growth and trade among communities and neighboring states.

“Youths would be empowered to fend for themselves and improve their welfare and so social vices and crimes like kidnapping, banditry, unknown gunmen, and other forms of criminality will vanish,” he said.

Uzo said that about 18 political parties had fielded candidates for the governorship election, and, urged the electorate to canvass for the success of the election.

“Time is now for all the party faithful to fish for voters so that SDP will come out on top.

“SDP has submitted about 6,068 party agents to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and, expressed optimism that if the election is conducted free and fair, he will win.

Earlier the party chairman, Chinwuba, encouraged the faithful to go back to their wards to preach SDP candidates to their friends and relatives and ensure victory at last.

Chinwuba urged the voters to come out on election day to vote and protect their votes by watching well to avoid exchange of votes by desperate politicians.

Mrs Uche Okpala, the woman leader of SDP, urged the women to come out and vote on the election day as security has been provided.

Okpala advised women to go look up their voters cards and keep them handy for the Nov. 6 election.

Mr Innocent Aroh, a party faithful, said that SDP have provided a good candidate for the election and urged them all not to loose focus.

Aroh said that election 2021 is peculiar and urged voters to stand strong on their belief that Uzo can deliver dividends of democracy to them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the same line, Dr Godwin Maduka, Accord party candidate, received over 100 members of APGA from Ogbaru council area of the state.

Dr Chris Opia led the delegation who decamped, citing APGA’s lack of internal democracy and bad leadership.

Opia said that the decided to join Accord because its candidate, Maduka, is God sent, what he has done in his Umuchukwu community as an individual speaks volume.

NAN reports that the election period is at its peak but would be gradually winding down by Thursday, Nov. 4.(NAN)

