Anambra 2021: Pan Igbo group describes Soludo’s victory as well deserved

A Pan Igbo Intelligentsia Organization, Igbo Oriental Think Tank Worldwide, has described the victory of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the Governor-elect of Anambra State, as well-deserved.

A statement in Enugu by the Chairman, of Trustee (BOT) of the Group, Chief Austin Oguejiofor, said the victory was well deserved as the election was fraught with challenges, both real and contrived.

Oguejiofor said that is endowed with excellent credentials to pilot the affairs of Anambra and take it to an enviable level.

He said the people of Anambra made a choice in the person of Soludo, and commended them for entrusting their destiny into a capable hand.

The BOT called on other contestants to rally round the governor-elect to develop Anambra and take it to greater heights, stressing that the election was free, fair and credible.

“I really want to appreciate the entire campaign team, led by Prof. Chukwulobelu, but especially, the Governor of Anambra, Chief Willie Obiano.

“Gov. Obiano showed untiring efforts during the campaign and gave Anambra people a well prepared and loaded successor.

“I equally appreciate the governor’s wife, Eberechukwu, for mobilising Anambra women to vote the of their choice,” he said.

It will be recalled that the National Electoral Commission (INEC) early Wednesday announced the result of 21 government of the state and declared Prof. Chukwuma the winner of the governorship election. (NAN)

