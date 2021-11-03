Anambra 2021: INEC Chairman arrives in Awka, meets Anambra Police Commissioner

November 3, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News 0



Pic: L-R: Commssioner of Police, Anambra State, Mr. Echeng E. Echeng and the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu during the discussion held at the Commission’s State Office, Akwa.

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has arrived in Akwa, the of Anambra State and immediately went into consultation the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng E. Echeng.

He also met members of the Inter-Agency Consultative on Election Security (ICCES), Anambra State chapter, to discuss the security situation regard to the taking on Saturday 6th November, 2021.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,