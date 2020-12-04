Anambra 2021: Group wants more women in politics

Women Foundation for Improved Living Standard, a gender rights group, on Friday urged women in Anambra to be more involved in politics and governance ahead of the November 2021 governorship polls in the state.

Prof. Theresa Anigbogu, Founder of the group, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that such involvement would allow women to contribute their quota to the socio-political and economic development of the state.

Anigbogu said that women were major stakeholders and should be encouraged to be more proactive in issues relating to governance and politics.

“Data revealed that women remain heavily outnumbered in both the legislative and executive arms of government considering their population in the state.

“An example is the forthcoming governorship poll in November 2021, only one woman has indicated interest to contest out of over 15 aspirants.