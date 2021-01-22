Anambra 2021: CLO urges aspirants, parties to shun acrimonious campaigns

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) has urged political aspirants and their parties in Anambra to shun campaigns of acrimony, but rather focus on resolving issues affecting the welfare of the people.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu.

NAN recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recently announced that it will hold the Anambra Governorship Election on Nov. 6, 2021.

Ezekwueme also appealed to political aspirants and parties to educate their overzealous supporters on the inevitable and indispensable need to play the game of politics according to the rules.

“I decry with great disdain campaign of calumny, character assassination and casting unsubstantiated aspersions on the opponents.

“These negative attitudes toward electioneering campaign is not only unfortunate, but a threat to our democracy and peaceful co-existence.

“I wish to appeal to all political parties to zone their governorship candidates from Anambra South Senatorial Zone for interest of equity and social justice.

“This move will also reduce political tension in the state,’’ he said.

According him, the panacea to political tension in Anambra wax for political parties to adhere to decision of former Gov. Peter Obi in formulating zoning arrangement that ceded power to Anambra North Senatorial Zone.

Ezekwueme said: “Political parties should also conduct free, fair and credible primary elections.

“There is a need for religious and civil society organisations to mobilise the residents of the state for active participation in the fast approaching voters’ registration’’. (NAN)