Rev. Samuel Ezeofor, the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Anambra, has urged political parties in the Nov. 6 governorship election in the state to respect zoning for equity and justice.

Ezeofor made the appeal on Tuesday at the opening of the sixth Synod of the diocese at Saint John the Divine Church, Oko in Orumba North Local Government Area.

He said that allowing power shift to Anambra South Senatorial District would ensure equity, justice and fair play, as well as promote the socio-economic and political growth of the state.

The Bishop said, “In the 2017 governorship election in the state, almost all political parties zoned their governorship position to the North Senatorial District, as the zone had never produced the governor of the state.

“Anambra Central Senatorial District did three years and 10 months under Dr Chris Ngige and eight years under Mr Peter Obi. So, the zone held the governorship for almost twelve years.

“Therefore, for equity, all political parties should consider the Southern zone in the 2021 governorship poll. Equity demands that south should have it.’’

Ezeofor also called government at all levels to map out measures that would guarantee the safety of Nigerians wherever they reside, noting that no meaningful progress and investment could be made with insecurity.

He, however, commended Gov. Willie Obiano on the successful test flights at the airport, saying that this would improve the state revenue profile in addition to offering employment to the teeming youths.

On the theme of the synod, “Divine Principles of Transformation and Discipleship,’’ the Prelate charged Christians to live an exemplary life that would transform the society for good.

“As Christians we have a duty to bring about positive change in our society.

“Christians needs to lead by example, especially Christians in positions of leadership. They need to be the light of the world,’’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

