Anambra 2021: Bayelsa Deputy Gov upbeat on PDP’s victory

Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the Nov. 6, governorship election in Anambra.

The deputy governor expressed the optimism statement by Senior Special Assistance Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, Friday in Yenagoa

Ewhrudjakpo chaired the committee which conducted the election of local government delegates for the PDP primaries in the state.

According to him, the delegates were elected peaceful, free and fair manner under the supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

said that 21 delegates were elected in the process, and 21 physically challenged persons representing the 21 local government areas of the state were also chosen.

stressed that the party had what to win the Nov. 6, election.

has been a very successful exercise. As you can see, there is no protest going . Everywhere is peaceful and calm. So we successfully completed the exercise, which was witnessed by INEC.

“Members of our party freely elected 21 delegates of their choice and also 21 physically challenged persons to represent those who are going to participate in the primaries.

“We believe we will come back to conduct the full primaries and thereafter we shall all be ground to support our candidate and party to win the 2021 Anambra governorship election.

“As a party, we what to win because all the walls of division that made us not to win this state are broken.

“We strongly believe Anambra is for PDP to win considering what we have been able to do over the years,’’ Ewhrudjakpo said.

gave assurance that whoever emerged as its flag bearer would be given the needed support with a view to the election.

He thanked the Chairman of the party, Prince Uche , Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Waziri Tambuwal and Gov. Douye Diri, for giving him and members of the committee the opportunity to serve the party. (NAN)

