Anambra 2021: APGA chieftains laud Soludo’s emergence as party flag bearer

Stalwarts of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra have applauded the emergence of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, as the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

The chieftains told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews in Awka on Thursday that Soludo represented a global choice of Anambra irrespective of their political party affiliation.



Soludo is an Economist and former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The former CBN governor emerged winner of the APGA primary election on Wednesday after securing 740 votes out of 795 valid votes cast to be the party’s flag bearer in the Anambra Governorship election scheduled for Nov. 6.

Other aspirants in the Dr Victor Oye organised APGA primary were Rep. Okwudili Ezenwankwo, Chief Damian Okolo and ThankGod Ibeh who scored 41 votes, seven votes and 4 votes respectively.

Chief Jude Emecheta, Chairman of Anambra Demands Soludo (ADS) solidarity group said the group’s candidate encapsulated what every Anambra people wanted at the moment.



Emecheta said the margin of the victory was an indication that Soludo was a consensus candidate of not just APGA people but entire Anambra residents.

He described those agitating against the process that led to the primary as a minority akin to ‘a storm in a tea cup’ pointing out that in every political contest there was bound to be minority opinion while majority would have their way.

“Every APGA person is happy that Soludo is the candidate of the party, Anambra people are happy because there are people in other party who have called me to tell me that APGA has made the right choice and that they will support us.

“Soludo has what it takes to drive any economy especially at this time of downturn, he is a global choice and prayer answered for many; as for us in APGA we have men material and money to achieve victory on Nov. 6’’ he said.

Also speaking, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, a BoT member of APGA, congratulated the leadership and members of the party for a free, fair and transparent process.

Ezeonwuka said that it was gladdening that in spite the purported crisis within the party, APGA was able to midwife an electioneering process that would serve as a model to other political parties.

He urged any aggrieved member of APGA to sheathe their sword and close rank in the interest of survival of the party for peace and progress of Anambra and Igbo land in general.

“I am particularly happy that APGA was able to conduct a hitch free primary exercise that was transparent.

“Soludo’s victory is also good for us because having served at national and global levels, it will be good for him to serve and help develop Anambra.

“So I call on all to support his candidature and ensure victory for APGA by Nov. 6,’’ he said.

Chief Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, a former publicity secretary of APGA, said there were no factions in the party and called on whosoever was aggrieved because of their disqualification to be statesman and help build the party.

Obi-Okoye, who is the Special Adviser to Obiano on Political Matters, said Soludo was the choice of the majority of APGA faithful and has the experience to lead Anambra to the next level.

“Yesterday’s primary was the best organised in recent time and I must commend all personnel involved in the planning including the delegates for conducting themselves in the most peaceful and orderly manner.

“At the end of the day, the expectation of the generality of the people was the outcome of the election, prior to now, the majority of party people have always clamored for Soludo’s candidacy.

“This is because we need that personality in him, his experience and outreach in order to build on the successes of Gov. Willie Obiano’s administration, so the outcome was exciting and that is what we expected,’’ he said.

Obi-Okoye tasked journalists on objectivity in their reports and refrain from pandering to the dictates of those who wished to destroy APGA.

