Anambra 2020: Nwankpo declares for governorship race

Dr Akachukwu Nwankpo, a former Special Adviser on Technical Matters to President Goodluck Jonathan, has declared his intention to contest the Anambra governorship election in November 2020 on the platform of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Nwakpo, also a former Secretary of Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme in the Jonathan administration, made his ambition public at APGA state office in Awka, Anambra on Thursday. Addressing the leadership of the party, Nwankpo said that his aspiration was inspired by the desire to serve his people having garnered experience at the national and international levels. He said that he was pursuing his governorship ambition on the platform of APGA because it is the party which caters to the needs of the masses in line with its mantra of being your brothers’ keeper.

“Mixing with my people and dropping all the paraphernalia of a once Federal officer brought me closer to the average Anambra person; it opened my eyes and inner senses to what the everyday man goes through. “I began to think of giving back in a way that would be beneficial to most, if not all, Anambra people; APGA is a family, I have come home to roost. “This informed my basic decision to join APGA, the only party that has the true Igbo identity to help us become who we truly are both in Nigeria and across the world,” he said. He promised to be a loyal party man and to allow the manifesto of APGA to be his guide if he clinches the ticket and eventually wins.

According to him, I pledge my loyalty to APGA, I also pledge my obedience to you. I will follow wherever you lead. “Supremacy of the party is sacred, the party is the key to the survival of the state, the survival of the individual interests and the sustainability of the powers vested in you by the party. “Without this, then one becomes an enemy of the people,” he said. In his remark, Chief Nobert Obi, Chairman of APGA in Anambra, said the race to Anambra Government House was open and tedious which required every seriousness. Obi said that aspirants should be serious and determined adding that as a family the party thrived in carrying all along in the spirit of being each other’s keeper.(NAN)