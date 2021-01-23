Analyst commends FG on plans to lift 20 million Nigerians out of poverty

A Business Analyst, Mr Nerus Ekezie, has commended the Federal Government for proposing to lift 20 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next two years.

Ekezie, who is a former Director of the National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) , gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

He noted that the intent to lift Nigerians out of poverty was a good wish, but hoped it would be actualized.

He added that the policy could be quite challenging to implement because of government’s poor fiscal position.

“ The country’s projected revenue has been on a steady decline due to the economic downturn being experienced.

“The COVID-19 health pandemic had a negative turn on government’s revenue leading to doubts in its adequate implementation,” he said.

Ekezie said that the Federal Government should focus more on improving the business environment in order to lure investors into the nation’s economy.

“ The government should strive to permanently fix energy challenges in order to enable the youth to become more creative.

“Also, more access roads need to be fixed to enable entrepreneurs convey their commodities with ease,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had said the vision of lifting about 20 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next two years was within reach.

According to him, the Economic Sustainability Plan’s (ESP) Cash Transfer Scheme is aimed at delivering financial support to at least one million urban-based households using technology.

Osinbajo made the assertion while flagging-off , virtually, the cash transfer scheme to be facilitated through a wholly technology-based approach called the Rapid Response Register (RRR). (NAN)