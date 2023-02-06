An open letter to Godwin Emefiele



By Jesutega Onokpasa

I was suspicious of your naira redesign policy from the onset for a number of reasons.

For one, I have little regard for your competence as any kind of banker, much less a central banker.

Under your watch, the Central Bank has performed so poorly that it has only succeeded in bringing untold suffering to the Nigerian people whilst also causing much unnecessary embarrassment to a government that has actually been trying its best to keep our country afloat against daunting odds occasioned by circumstances beyond its control.

Besides, the timing of your naira redesign project also struck me as quite curious, coming so close to national elections, more so when you had most shamefully tried to steal the presidential ticket of a political party you are not even a member of and ought not to belong to in the first place.

Thanks to your …maleficent actions, Nigerians are presently going through hell and transferring their aggression on others that have absolutely no hand in your most perfidious malfeasance.

Those you deceived Mr. President will be adversely affected by the policy were the very first people to succeed in changing whatever money they had stored away in their vaults or “buried in the ground”, to the new notes!

Across our country, bank workers and your very own staff at the CBN are selling the new notes at insane commissions to Nigerians.

It is usury at its very worst.

Your ..actions coupled with your village headmaster approach to central banking has only opened up avenues for truly obscene corrupt enrichment for CBN and bank staff all over this country!

POS machine operators are in turn selling legal tender to Nigerians for as much as 40% charge!

This is no longer just economic sabotage on your part – it is actually treasonable felony as far as I am concerned.

Indeed, all you have ended up achieving with your absolutely ridiculous escapade is to create avoidable torment for Nigerians and to further endanger the health of our already critically challenged national economy.

I do not know if you believe in God but at the end of the day it is actually immaterial whether or not anyone chooses to believe in Him or not.

He is on His Throne and will protect the innocent and punish the wicked in good time.

The problem with God’s punishment is that it is actually dispensed by Mother Nature, herself, and she is a most brutal punisher, indeed.

The sort of quite avoidable, totally unnecessary and quite simply befuddling suffering you have decided to bring upon innocent people in this country is more than enough for punishment and divine retribution to keep following a family for centuries.

One reason why very thoughtful and theologically aware people are careful to refrain from evil is so that the consequences of their wickednesses do not fall on the innocent heads of their children and subsequent descendants down the line.

The tongue of the poor is very powerful, Godwin, and poor people are presently raining down truly terrible curses upon your head across this country.

Indeed, I truly pity you.

But then you have never come across to me as a man of good sense which only makes your case even more unfortunate.

If you don’t know, whatever you and your hideous collaborators and diabolical coconspirators had in mind has already failed, and, most woefully so.

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is a very difficult man to defeat, undercut or make a fool of.

I actually believe it is ultimately a matter of grace.

Presidents have tried to undo him before and failed.

Who the hell do you even think you are?

What in the world were you even thinking when you started this utter insanity?

Unfortunately for you, rather than the people of this country turning against him as you clearly hoped, they are actually rallying around him for empathizing with them at this trying moment.

Nigerians, across North and South, are increasingly seeing Bola Tinubu as equally a victim of this national sabotage you have wrought and therefore bonding with him as someone in the same boat with them, indeed the very captain of that boat whom they must now rally round to take them to the promised land.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, clearly and unmistakably the target of this crazy policy you have been orchestrating under the bad influence of your puppeteers, will still win this election and you will all find yourselves referring to him as “Mr. President” very soon.

Onokpasa, a lawyer and member, All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, writes from Abuja.