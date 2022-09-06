‘An idle brain is the devil’s workshop,’ John Momoh, other Varsity Alumni Presidents caution FG on ASUU strike

By Danlami Nmodu

Presidents of Alumni Associations of Nigerian Universities have cautioned government over the negative implications of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

A statement signed by Channels TV boss, Mr. John Momoh who is the president, University of Lagos Alumni Association as well as other Alumni presidents expressed concern over the “crises between the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the Federal Government and the continued closure of universities in Nigeria.”

After listing the negative tendencies that have bedeviled the country, the group warned that, “the all-time honoured aphorism that an idle brain is the devil’s workshop was instructive, and government should ensure that the crises in the county are not further exacerbated by allowing these youths to be willing tools for social vices.”



In a letter signed by the Presidents of the University Alumni Associations, the concerned associations stated that no nation wanting to get to the Promised Land, and indeed aspiring to be a member of the comity of enlightened nations would toy with education. They stated that globally, education is government-driven followed by other linked chains like lecturers, parents, students and other stakeholders. In this connection, the associations called on the Federal Government to urgently put in place a mechanism to holistically address the concerns and demands of the striking lecturers and other University staff.



The associations drew the attention of government to the recurrent crises in the country, especially the spate of terrorism, banditry, kidnappings, money rituals, prostitution, and other social vices, and noted that these are some of the consequences of youths not being critically engaged.



“A situation where millions of students are locked out of campuses portends a grave danger for the county, the associations lamented” the group said.

The Associations called on the Presidency to wade into the matter as a matter of utmost concern so that all contending issues are speedily and expeditiously resolved.

“On the other hand, the Association is pleading with the leadership of ASUU to sheath its sword and recall its members back to the universities as they have made their point.

“The opinion of the members of the public generally is in favour of resumption of academic activities in the universities that have been closed for over six (6) months now”, the group said.

The full list of Signatories include: Dr. John Momoh, OON, NPOM, President (Worldwide), University of Lagos, Alumni Association; Prof. Ahmed Tijani Mora, National Chairman, Conference of Alumni Associations of Nigerian Universities (CAANU) for ABU Alumni Association; Prof. Elsie Adewoye, President, University of Ibadan Alumni; Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, President University of Calabar Alumni;

Pst. Nuhu Sani, President, University of Jos Alumni and Pst. Ule Williams Glad, President, University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association.

