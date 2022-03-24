An appeal to APC to support Women

By Bushrah Balogun



Dear All Progressive Congress (APC) Delegates,

It is with utmost humility that I write to draw your attention to the need to be deliberate in supporting women in the selection of quality leadership for the APC. It will be a powerful statement of progressive inclination and foresight to elect women into positions other than those of women leaders or any position that self-selects based on gender.



One of the manifesto promises to women and youth is creating the opportunity that allows us to thrive. Although we acknowledge that politics is a game and we also have to throw our hats into the ring to play. We recognize the rules of the game and the influence of critical players, and that is why I join other women to appeal that the rules be applied in ways that include and uplift us.

Lobbying has remained a legitimate tool for negotiation and consensus building in political dealings, especially within the internal structures of political parties and their decisions on prospective candidates. It is on this premise, that I appeal to your conscience to attempt a mind-shift, in making history, by supporting a female candidate who has not only showed interest to hold this office of the APC, Youth Leader in the upcoming party convention, but has demonstrated competence through her robust CV in grassroots and political engagements.

I understand there are always interests, given the internal dynamics of political parties, but, sometimes the right man for the job might not be a man but a woman. Moreso, going out of the box and giving another gender the chance might be more advantageous in terms of legitimacy, loyalty, efficiency, support and results.



Nigerian youths have the largest constituency – women constitute half of the population. These groups have the influence and potential to change the tides of politics in a country and awaken national consciousness if given the priority they deserve.



Recently, the bills that seek reforms in gender inclusion and equity were declined by the National Assembly, though there are signs that there might be a reconsideration. after the furore by women groups. This suggests that we might be experiencing a new wave of political awareness by the people and a greater expectation of inclusion in the selection of leadership, and an insistence on active, inclusive and meaningful representation. The APC should proudly embrace and support this progressive trend, and rally around Rinsola Abiola who is willing to test the waters and prove her capacity, just as her male counterparts have done over time.



This will also be a strategic way to signal to the aggrieved women of Nigeria that the APC respects their dignity and worth in our society. It will further encourage more women and youth to be actively involved, as an incentive for balanced representation.



As much as women want inclusion, we do not want only tokenistic opportunities to be handed to us. We want to be effective players, without any barrier to our rights to full participation in politics. But these aspirations require that we be supported and strengthened so that it becomes normal to see women as leaders across government, politics, business and society, offering representation to the best of our abilities.

In light of these, I believe Rinsola Abiola, an illustrious party member, who has the knowledge, capacity and experience, would be the best fit for the role of a youth leader.

Thereupon, I appeal to you all, to take a chance on her and vote her as part of the party’s pro-women agenda as you go to the polls, on Saturday, 26th March 2022.



I hereby request humbly, that we reflect on the desirable outcome this move may herald in favour of the APC in the forthcoming election, as youth and women form the highest percentage of the voting bloc.

Respectfully,

Bushrah Balogun

A young Nigerian woman

Bushrah Balogun is an aspiring leader, interested in Politics, Governance and Social inclusion

