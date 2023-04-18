AMVCA: Actors Guild lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi for sponsoring movie “Ifediche”

By Alex Enebeli

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), has lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for sponsoring the movie, “Ifediche”.

The movie has been nominated for the 2023 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Award (AMVCA) and nominated as the Best Indigenous Language (Igbo) Movie.

This is contained in a statement, jointly signed by AGN Chairman, Enugu, Brown Ene, AGN Secretary, Peter Oramulu, and AGN Director of Guild Services, Chidi Concord, on Tuesday in Enugu.

The group also felicitated with the governor on how far the film he sponsored had gone.

“We are most delighted to inform you that ‘Ifediche’, the movie you birthed through your enormous sponsorship, has been nominated for the 2023 AMVCA award.

“The nomination is one of the many we hope to get on ‘Ifediche’ as it begins its journey round the globe in showcasing the beauty of Enugu State and its people.

“This is a win for us, your Excellency, and it is a great recognition which is made possible because you listened and believed in us.

“As we all pray that our joy becomes complete on May 20, 2023, when it will win this award.”

The group further appreciated the governor for believing in the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Enugu State Chapter, as it was a first of its kind venture for any state AGN or the national body.

“We are happy that you birth such a masterpiece and recognition for our dear State,” the group added. (NAN)