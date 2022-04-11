Amuwo Odofin LG swears in 13 council executive members

By Joan Odafe

The Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State on Monday sworn in 13 members, which included the Secretary to the Local Government, Supervisors and Special Advisers into its new council executive..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Head of the Legal Department of the Council, Mr Akeem Okoya, administered the oath of office on the new officers.

The newly sworn-in members include: Kemi Osho, Bolaji-Tolulope Elliot, Ajibola Moruf, Ojepe Adio, Zainab Bello, Ameen Abiodun, Kehinde Buraimoh, Gbenga Akinbinu, Bimpe Doherty.

Others are: Bukola Alimi, Olalekan Erinle, Fatimoh Otolorin and Abiodun Ajiboye.

In his address, the Chairman of the Council, Mr Valentine Buraimoh, said the newly sworn-in members owed it to the community to change the local government for the better.

Buraimoh urged them to ensure that people registered for their voter’s card in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration and also go for a revalidation at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office.

He further charged the members to ensure that they find a synergy in their departments to promote a good working relationship with the Heads of Department (HODs).

“This is not the era where you say your HOD is your boy. He’s not; he’s your thinking partner to achieve success.

“Without them, you cannot do anything in your department,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

