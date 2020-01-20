Amotekun will help in community policing – Rep member

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Taiwo Kolawole, has said that the Western Nigeria Security Network, code-named “Amotekun’’, would succeed in curbing security challenges in the region if it assisted the police with useful information.

Kolawole, Representing Ajeromi Ifelodun Constituency in the House of Representatives, said that government should be open to any initiative that could help in eliminating insecurity in the community.

“Insecurity can only be curbed by information sharing. We can only get information from the grassroots, neighbourhood watch and the community policing through the local languages.

“Police are not spirits, if there is no information they cannot do anything,’’ he said.

According to the federal lawmaker, the police should take advantage of the regional security outfit to get information that will help them in the investigations.

Kolawole said that since the primary duty of government was the security of life and property of citizens, all hands should be on deck to eliminate insecurity in the society.

According to him, Nigeria is the only country where the state is given power to make laws but they were not given power of enforcement.

He called for the decentralisation of the nation’s police and prison services in order to decongest the prison nationwide.

“That’s why we have the challenges of over congestion in prisons, because those that are in charge of prisons are federal agencies,” Kolawole said.

NAN reports that the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Sunday said the regional security outfit was not targeted at any ethnic group.

Akeredolu, in a statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said that Operation Amotekun should not be given an ethnic colouration. (NAN)