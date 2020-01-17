Amotekun will amount to dangerous proliferation of arms, Tsav warns

A former Commissioner of Police, CP Alhaji Abubakar Tsav (rtd) has warned that the creation of Amotekun in Nigeria’s South West region will amount to proliferation of arms.

The former CP further warned in a statement he sent to Newsdiaryonline that such proliferation “may lead to war.”

His statement on Friday reads: “The only credible steps to take in order to improve the security situation in the country is for the FG to increase the numerical strength of the Police in the country; the training and retraining of its personnel, re equipment of the Force with sufficient working equipment and good welfare package.



“The creation of more security Agencies like Amotekun will amount to proliferation of arms in the country and may one day lead to WAR. This will further worsen our insecurity situation. It is a dangerous thing to do.



“The establishment of Amotekun is mainly to fight Fulani Herdsmen. This is wrong. Some of these Herdsmen are Nigerians and also require State Protection.

“It is wrong to compare Amotekun with Hisbah and JTF. Hisbah is to enforce Sharia law while JTF is to help the Military in the fight against insurgency.

Both have different responsibilities. To create Awotekun to fight Herdsmen is wrong and an encouragement to further insecurity which may lead to civil war in future.

Our Politicians May use them to access power especially in the present craze for Political power by desperate politicians.



Tsav also advised “the courts to cooperate with President Buhari to send all corrupt politicians to jail in order to make elective Positions less attractive.

“That is the only option to discourage thieves from seeking lucrative Political offices,”he said.