Amotekun: Tinubu, a true leader – Yoruba Ronu

The amicable resolution of controversies surrounding the “Amotekun” initiative between the Southwest Governors and the Federal government shows that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is a true National Leader from the Southwest, says Yoruba Ronu Leadership Forum.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday by Akin Malaolu, President of the socio-cultural group.

According to Malaolu, Tinubu’s voice to the Amotekun brouhaha was circumspect and logical.

”Tinubu gave an objective analysis of the initiative and made recommendations that eventually led to resolution of disagreements between the federal government and governors of the South West.

“His advice that the Federal Government and Southwest Governors should put heads together was in the best interest of both Southwest and the nation.

“Our Forum will always support maintenance of peace in the southwest and any other part of the country, which should be achieved without infraction on the constitution.

“It is obvious that both parties are committed to peace and tranquillity in the nation, it is laudable to see them working together on this particular issue,” he said.

Malaolu emphasised that there should be serious efforts to nip Southwest insecurity in the bud.

“Nigerans should remember the economic position of South West to patronage from diverse investors, both local and foreign.

“Without peace in the south west, the growth envisaged by all Nigerians and government cannot be easily achieved.

“The present security challenge we all face is a common menace to everyone including foreign friends,” he said.

The group admonished opposition politicians to think of Nigeria first and not take politics to be bigger than the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Southwest Governors came together and founded Amotekun security outfit in response to security challenges in the region.

But the Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami had earlier declared the initiative as illegal. (NAN)