Amotekun rescue 16 women from trafficking

By Abiodun Lawal

The Ogun Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun Corps, confirmed on Wednesday the rescue of 16 women and girls allegedly forced into prostitution.

While parading the victims and their trafficker in Abeokuta, Amotekun Corps Commander, Alade Adedigba, said the girls were rescued after an intelligence report.

Adedigba explained that the victims, aged between 12 and 27, were rescued from Rail Line Hotel in Ifo, located in Ifo Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims, mostly teenagers, were paraded alongside their alleged “carer,” identified as Mrs Idem Joy.

Adedigba confirmed that 14 of the victims were from Akwa-Ibom, while one each came from Cross River and Delta.

The commander added that N819,600 was recovered from the alleged trafficker, who kept the victims at Railway Line Hotel, Ifo, owned by Mrs. Yemisi Oguntoro, now at large.

“Some victims revealed they were forced to swear an oath while naked with holy books, promising not to disclose their situation or attempt to escape,” Adedigba said.

Adedigba emphasised the commitment of Gov. Dapo Abiodun to improve security and residents’ welfare. He reiterated that Ogun would not harbour criminals.

“The Amotekun Corps will hand the case over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further action,” Adedigba said. (NAN)

