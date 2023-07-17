Amotekun parades 28 suspected criminals in Ondo

By Segun Giwa

The Western Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, in Ondo State has apprehended 28 suspected criminals for involving in various offences in the state in recent times.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Akure on Monday, said the suspects were arrested across the state in the last three weeks.

Adeleye said the offences ranging from kidnapping, rape, illegal possession of firearms, cultism, house breaking amongst others.

Giving the breakdown of the number of suspects, the state commander said 18 were arrested for kidnapping while 10 were arrested for illegal possession of firearms, cult activity and house breaking amongst others.

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser on Security Matters to Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu, said: “The total number of 28 suspects we are parading today shows that we have more of kidnap suspects than any other criminal activities.

“This is in continuation of our efforts at ensuring that kidnapping in Ondo State becomes a thing of the past.’’

He noted that among the suspects were two minors (names withheld) aged 13 and 15 who kidnapped themselves in Oka-Akoko, demanding for N100,000 ransom from their parents and the traditional ruler of the community.

“Their parent raised alarm that their children were kidnapped and we swung into action but when they called for ransom we tracked the number and we were able to arrest them.

“We appreciate the Department of State Service (DSS) for assisting us in apprehending them.

“When they were negotiating, they even threatened the traditional ruler that if the ransom was not paid between two hours, they will kill the victims without knowing that they are the criminals perpetrating the act.

“Again, we have people who kidnapped themselves and raised alarm but upon our diligent investigation, we were able to unravel the mystery surrounding their disappearance to the extent that they confessed.

“We equally have kidnap suspects of some very high profile individuals in the society that we are working on.

“We have few cases of another possession of firearms, cult activity, house breaking but in all, as soon as we complete investigation, they will be charged to court while on light offences, we will explore the alternative of dispute resolution,” he said.

Adeleye also advised the public to be wary of commercial motorcycles and taxi they board in their daily outings.

“We equally want to advise the public to be wary of the new trend of criminal activities now. Most times, the victim will board motorcycle or taxi and you will see those blowing balloons.

“These balloons are already laced with poisonous gas that makes them to dose off and they become unconscious.

“So, they take the victim to wherever they want and do whatever they want and some of the victims that we were able to recover, most times loses their senses for two-three days.

“They will not remember where it happened not to talk of identifying the criminals. So, we want to advise the general public to be careful when they board Okada or taxi,” he said.

According to him, the corps and other sister security agencies have carried out several joint patrols to ensure that the state is rid of criminal activities.

“In the last three weeks, we’ve carried out several joint patrols between the military, Amotekun, the NSCDC and the Police.

“I want to be specific in the area of Jugbere forest, where the joint patrol combed the entire forest from Ilale in Owo, coming out from Arimogija, Ute.

“We also combed the entire Ute forest to the boundary between Ondo and Edo and we now moved to Akoko where some of these kidnappers were arrested.

“I think it is a success story. Right now, the kidnappers are aware that the forestry reserves of Ondo State is not for them again,” Adeleye stated. (NAN)

