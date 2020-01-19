Amotekun: No infractions would be condoned – Police Affairs Minister

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has responded to the recent creation of a regional security outfit, Amotekun, by the South West state government.

Fielding questions from newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday, the Minister said about Amotekun, “security is an exclusive preserve of the Federal Government, although any voluntary contribution from any quarters, especially the State governments is welcomed.”

Acknowledging the invaluable assistance of State governments and other key stakeholders, Dingyadi warned, “there should be no illegality. The Constitution of the country is clear about this and any infractions would not be condoned.”

On the Police preparedness to President Muhammadu Buhari’s order for gradual withdrawal of the military from certain spots in the Northeast, the Minister assured that “the Police is ready to take over areas hitherto ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents, especially where peace had been fully restored.

“Arrangements are ongoing in this direction with the military, other security agencies and the key stakeholders. As soon as these discussions are concluded, the Police will diligently swing into action.”