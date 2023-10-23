Amotekun nabs 33 kidnap suspects in Ondo

By Muftau Ogunyemi

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun, says it has arrested no fewer than 33 suspects for various offences across the state, including kidnapping.

The state Commander of the outfit, Mr Adetunji Adeleye, made the disclosure on Monday in Akure, while briefing newsmen on the activities of the agency and arrest of the suspects.

Adeleye said that the suspects were arrested for allegedly committing offences, ranging from kidnapping to house breaking, stealing of motorbikes and trading in human beings, amongst others.

According to him, these 33 criminal suspects were picked up from different parts of the state.

“For some of them, we have concluded their investigations and they will go for prosecution, while we make sure that the remaining suspects follow due process of the law.

“We have six kidnap suspects and even have some of their victims here.

“We equally have about five persons that specialised in stealing motorcycles, they will pretend as passengers and hit the okada rider from the back.

“We have another set of people that specialise in vandalising critical government assets, especially high tension lines and transformers.

“They were picked up in Okitipupa and we were able to retrieve most of the things they stole,” Adeleye said.

He further said that the agency arrested a group that specialised in breaking shops, adding that the group had a warehouse where it was keeping stolen items.

“We have been able to return what they stole to the owners, while they will face normal prosecution,” he said.

He, therefore, said that the command had concluded arrangements to begin 24-hour surveillance and patrol with other security agencies to arrest criminals operating in different parts of the state during the Yuletide.

According to him, all the security agencies in the state are working round the clock to provide adequate security for the residents.

“We are collaborating with relevant agencies through our neighbouring states to flush out all these criminals from our state.

“So, we are assuring the residents of Ose Local Government Area that our efforts will give them peace during this Yuletide.

“The festive period is around the corner, so we want to reassure the public that Amotekun remains resolute in ensuring that the celebration goes without security breaches,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

