Amotekun arrests 2 suspected kidnappers in Osun

The Osun State Amotekun Corps says it has arrested two suspected kidnappers at the Oke Baale Area of Osogbo.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Amotekun State Commander, Brig.-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, in Osogbo on Friday.

The statement said the suspects were arrested in the premises of Ogidan Grammar School and Nawarudeen Grammar School, Oke-Baale, at about 1:50p.m on Wednesday.

Adewinmbi said the suspects, who disguised as commercial motorcyclists, were arrested following a tip-off by the residents of the areas.

Adewinmbi said upon interrogation the suspects could not give satisfactory explanation on their mission in the schools’ premises during school hours.

He advised residents of the state to be extra vigilant, saying that kidnappers are using different methods to trap their victims.

“This, they do by disguising as innocent people, whereas they are notorious criminals,” he said.

The Amotekun Commander said the suspects had been transferred to the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation and prosecution.

Adewinmbi enjoined the people to be security conscious and promptly report suspicious persons to security agents.

The state government had on March 11, raised the alert over an intelligence report on plot by some people to mobilise criminals to disrupt farming and school activities through kidnappings. (NAN)

By Olajide Idowu