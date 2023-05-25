Amotekun arrests 2 suspected burglars in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

Osun State Amotekun Corps on Wednesday said it arrested two suspected burglars that broke into shops in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government Area, and stole a motorcycle, beverages and other items.

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the Amotekun Commander, made this known in a statement, adding that the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.

Adewinbi explained further that two incidents of burglary were reported at the Amotekun Ila Command, by the affected shops’ owners, which led to the arrest of the suspects.

“After the complaints were made at our command, our operatives swung into action immediately and arrested the suspects at their hideouts.

“The culprits were arrested at different locations in Ila after burgling two shops and stealing a TVS Motorcycle, beverages, iron and metallic items, which they later sold as scrap metal.

“Upon interrogation, one of the suspects admitted to stealing the TVS Motorcycle and iron items, which were later sold as scrap metals.

“The second suspect, on the other hand, admitted to selling the beverages stolen from another shop,” Adewinmbi said

The Amotekun commander stated that the suspects would be handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

He admonished residents of the state to always be security conscious and report any suspected criminal activities to security agents closer to them (NAN)