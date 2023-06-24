Amotekun arrests 2 armed robbery suspects in Osun

By Olajide Idowu

Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, Osun Amotekun Corps Commander, on Saturday said the corps arrested two armed robbery suspects for robbing a female trader returning from market in Ila-Orangun.

Adewinmbi, in a statement, said the suspects, Joseph Dennis, 20, and Friday Agogo, 29, both indigenes of Benue State, also threatened to stab their victim with a knife while robbing her.

“A complaint was lodged at the Amotekun Ila Command on Friday by the affected woman.

“The victim reported that at Thick Area Elemo Ogun Community, while on her way to Ila-Orangun town, after selling her farm produce, the suspects attacked her and collected her money and also attempted to stab her with a knife.

“She said though the assailants covered their faces with masks, she was able to recognise the voice of one of them.

“Our operatives, based on the information, quickly swung into action and apprehended the suspects at their hideout,” he said

The commander said during interogation, the suspects confessed to the crime and also stated that they had been in the act of robbery for a very long time.

Adewinmbi said the suspects were handed over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.

The corps commander thereafter advised residents and traders to be cautious of their movements and avoid going through unsafe routes.

He equally admonished them to report criminal activities and suspicious individuals to security agents closer to them. (NAN)

